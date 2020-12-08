RRN’s Red Kettle Day encourages donations in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Escanaba brought its red kettle back downtown this year.

“If you look maybe 20-30 years ago, the Salvation Army used to be mainly on downtown streets. Because things have shifted to shopping malls and strip malls we’ve moved out to those areas,” said Major Alex Norton from the Salvation Army of Escanaba

“Major Alex Norton asked us if we could do something to help support this and we came up with the RRN Red Kettle Day,” said TJ Ryan, program director for Radio Results Network’s (RRN) WGLQ 97.1.

All day Tuesday, people inside the RRN Media Plaza took turns ringing the bell.

“He didn’t really even have to ask. People just jumped at the chance to be a part of something so good and help out with the community,” said Tommy Kay, program director for RRN.

As of Tuesday, the Salvation Army of Escanaba is about 37 percent through its goal.

“They’ve got about $37,000 with the goal of $100,000. Every little bit that anybody can do is awesome, and we appreciate everybody helping,” said Ryan.

“If we don’t meet that goal, we’ll definitely be really having to work hard to take care of the needs – we’ll definitely try our best to meet everything, but it will be definitely difficult if we don’t meet it,” said Notron.

New this year, QR code aprons that turn anyone into a red kettle. You hold your phone up to the QR code and it takes you directly to the Escanaba donation page.

“With the pandemic, the corona, everything obviously the need is greater than it has been in a long, long time. There’s always a great need there but this year especially,” said Kay.

Because the Salvation Army helps the community in so many ways.

“They have so many things within the Salvation Army. They have a soup kitchen; they have clothing that they provide people and also they help people with rent and many other different things,” said Ryan.

The red kettles will be out until December 24.

