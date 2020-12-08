Advertisement

North Central Jets football team reacts to latest state shutdown

North Central Jets football team
North Central Jets football team(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday the Michigan state health department announced the current shutdown will extend another 12 days. That means Michigan high school student athletes have to wait even longer to get back to playing. For winter sports, it’s even longer until their season begins, but fall sports are still just hoping they can finish their seasons at all.

The North Central football team is undefeated, and just two wins away from another state title. The Jets have been on a tear this year, outscoring their opponents by an average of 53 points a game, and scoring more than 50 in all but one of their 8 games, and allowing more than 8 points just once.

Naturally the players were disappointed when they heard the news yesterday they’d be waiting even longer to return to the field, if they ever do.

“Our hopes got built up and then just got destroyed,” said Jets senior captain and lineman Carter Eichmeier. Everyone is just honestly confused, mind blown, and just don’t know what to say at this point.”

“We followed all the protocols and everything that they’re asking right now, we’ve been doing that for months and you know even though it was always looming, it looked like you were right there because you could see the finish line,” said Jets head coach Leo Gorzinski. “So I don’t blame them for feeling bitter right now.”

If the football season does have a conclusion, the Jets next game will be at home, in the state 8-Man, Division 2 semi-finals against Marion.

