Mild Pacific Air will Blow in on Southwesterly Winds
Temperatures Should Remain Well Above Average Through the Week
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Tuesday: Cloudy with some filtered sunshine, breezy, especially in the afternoon
Highs: 30s to around 40
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild
Highs: around 40
Thursday: Mostly cloudy
Highs: 30s to near 40
Friday: Chance of some snow or rain developing
Highs: 30s
Low pressure will pass through the western Great Lakes Friday night into Saturday with a chance of some snow. Somewhat colder weather is likely later in the weekend.
