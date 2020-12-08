Advertisement

Mild Pacific Air will Blow in on Southwesterly Winds

Temperatures Should Remain Well Above Average Through the Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Tuesday: Cloudy with some filtered sunshine, breezy, especially in the afternoon

Highs: 30s to around 40

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

Highs: around 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s to near 40

Friday: Chance of some snow or rain developing

Highs: 30s

Low pressure will pass through the western Great Lakes Friday night into Saturday with a chance of some snow.  Somewhat colder weather is likely later in the weekend.

