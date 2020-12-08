Mild Pacific Air will Blow in on Southwesterly Winds

Tuesday: Cloudy with some filtered sunshine, breezy, especially in the afternoon

Highs: 30s to around 40

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

Highs: around 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s to near 40

Friday: Chance of some snow or rain developing

Highs: 30s

Low pressure will pass through the western Great Lakes Friday night into Saturday with a chance of some snow. Somewhat colder weather is likely later in the weekend.

