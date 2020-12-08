Advertisement

Mild, Mainly Dry Weather Will Continue

With a Turn to Colder at Week’s End
By Karl Bohnak
Dec. 8, 2020
Wednesday: Some sunshine over western portions, cloudy east

Highs: 40 into the 40s west, upper 30s to near 40 east

Thursday: Clouds mixed with some sunny breaks

Highs: centered around 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, turning colder

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Some light snow and flurries in the north-wind snowbelts, mostly cloudy

Highs: upper 20s to the lower 30s

Sunday: Chance of flurries north, mainly cloudy

Highs: around 30

Generally quiet weather will continue with temperatures near to a little above average during the balance of next week.

