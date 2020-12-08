Mild, Mainly Dry Weather Will Continue
With a Turn to Colder at Week’s End
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday: Some sunshine over western portions, cloudy east
Highs: 40 into the 40s west, upper 30s to near 40 east
Thursday: Clouds mixed with some sunny breaks
Highs: centered around 40
Friday: Mostly cloudy, turning colder
Highs: 30s
Saturday: Some light snow and flurries in the north-wind snowbelts, mostly cloudy
Highs: upper 20s to the lower 30s
Sunday: Chance of flurries north, mainly cloudy
Highs: around 30
Generally quiet weather will continue with temperatures near to a little above average during the balance of next week.
