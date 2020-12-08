Advertisement

Michigan reports more than 10K COVID-19 deaths since beginning of pandemic

Statewide, 191 new deaths were added Tuesday, meaning total deaths increased to 10,138.
In Michigan, 191 new deaths were added Tuesday, Dec. 8, meaning total deaths increased to...
In Michigan, 191 new deaths were added Tuesday, Dec. 8, meaning total deaths increased to 10,138 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.(WLUC/CDC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, Michigan reached a new COVID-19 death milestone, reporting more than 10,000 total deaths since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Statewide, 191 new deaths were added Tuesday, meaning total deaths increased to 10,138.

New cases added statewide Tuesday totaled, 5,909, bringing the running total to 410,295 cases in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff for 10 days – representing one day per 1,000 deaths – immediately on Tuesday, December 8, through Friday, December 18, to honor and mourn those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Right now, more than one out of every 1,000 Michiganders has lost their lives to this virus, the governor’s office said.

“Our nation is grieving alongside each of the families who have an empty seat at the dinner table each night or who will be missing family members during the holiday season,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Right now, we need to listen to our scientists and medical professionals who are asking us to double down on wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing to prevent an unnecessarily greater loss of life. With a vaccine on the horizon, there is light at the end of the tunnel, but we each need to do our part until then. We will get through this together.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day. Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has lengthened, by 12 days, a partial shutdown of...
WATCH: Michigan’s COVID-19 ‘pause’ extended
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Benson responds to protesters outside her home
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan adds more than 9.3K COVID-19 cases, UP adds 166, as MDHHS extends ‘pause’
Governor Whitmer extending COVID-19 regulations on December 7.
MDHHS extends COVID-19 restrictions through December 20

Latest News

A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
COVID-19 aid in balance as McConnell pushes smaller deal
Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
UK starts virus campaign with a shot watched round the world
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden calls for action on virus as he introduces health team
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
US virus cases pass 15 million; deaths hit record levels with the holidays ahead
As the UK begins administering vaccines, Trump and Biden spotlight their different takes on...
As the UK begins administering vaccines, Trump and Biden spotlight their different takes on COVID-19