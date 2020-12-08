Advertisement

Michigan, Ohio State game canceled

Michigan cancels game at rival Ohio Sate, citing rising number of positive COVID-19 cases and athletes in quarantine.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State on Tuesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program.

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

