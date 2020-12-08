Advertisement

Marquette Rotary donates to TV6 Canathon

The money was donated in place of the canned food the rotary usually donates each year.
The virtual TV6 Canathon webpage.
The virtual TV6 Canathon webpage.
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Rotary presented a check to the Salvation Army today in support of the TV6 Virtual Canathon. Rotary Club Board Member Sally Davis presented the check, totaling over $2000.

Captain Doug Winters at the Salvation Army says the check will go to the purchase of canned goods and meat products for their pantry.

“We’re seeing more people register for the first time than ever before,” says Captain. “So we’ll be able to use this money to help support that mission of just trying to eliminate food insecurity in our county.”

Captain Winters also thanks all those who’ve donated to the Canathon this year.

