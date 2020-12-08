Marquette business donates $3,000 to UP organizations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite having challenges of their own during the pandemic, Superior Aesthetics spread $3,000 between to UP oganizations.

They donated $1500 to TV6′s Canathon and another $1500 to Superior Housing Solutions. The Superior Housing Executive Director, Ryan Redmond, said the donation helps tremendously.

“Right now we have a partnership with Community Action and Room at the Inn to provide meals and supplies and wrap around services to our families and our quarantine guests in hotels,” Redmond said. “This will help with personal items and over the counter medications.”

The money was raised through a virtual Ladies Night hosted by Superior Aesthetics. Superior Aesthetics owner, Amanda Beerman said the night was so successful that it propelled her to give back to the community.

She said she wanted to give the money to the two organizations because many people are out of a job right now and have lost their home due to the pandemic.

“Obviously there are so many people, especially in the service industry, that are out of work and that may be having trouble feeding their families,” Beerman said. “So, we wanted to help provide to the pantries so that there is food for those people. Especially to get through the holidays and the winter months coming ahead.”

Beerman had some difficulties with her own business at the start of the pandemic. She said she had to close her business for three months back in March. Once they opened back up, though, her loyal clientele continued to patronize her business. She said she was fortunate enough not to have to lay off any staff members.

Redmond said Superior Housing Authority is in great need of supplies and monetary donations and asks for the community’s support. To donate click here.

To donate to TV6′s Canathon click here.

