Lake Linden American Legion and Knights of Columbus collect toys for children in need

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - On December 2, two Lake Linden groups came together for a special Christmas delivery.

Volunteers from American Legion Post 90 and the Knights of Columbus met at St. Joseph Catholic Church to drop off two carloads of toys. The toys were each hand-crafted by 91-year-old Daryl Sever.

“I was born in 1929 during Depression time; things weren’t very good,” said Sever. “I thought to myself, ‘When I get older, my kids won’t have to buy toys,’ so I thought of making my kids my own toys.”

Sever has been making toys for others in the community for more than a decade. He hopes the handmade gifts bring children some happiness and teach them a lesson about generosity.

“I hope when they get older, they realize they’ve got to give something back for what they get, because nothing in the world is free,” Sever said. “Even if it’s just kindness to your neighbor, it’s important.”

The toys will be given to more than 60 families with children 12 years of age and under.

According to Grand Knight Jim Hamlett, this has been a tradition for 56 years. He says each year, they receive emotional reactions from parents.

“To see the parents come in and see how much is there available, that people do care, it’s such a joy!” Hamlett said.

For the group, it’s all about helping children have the merriest Christmas possible, especially after such a challenging year for many.

“I think it’s important to give back to the community,” said Hamlett. “These kids and their parents are having a hard time, but we will overcome it because of the love and the community and the friendship that we have.”

Additional toy donations will be accepted on December 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at American Legion Post 90.

