Huskies goaltender Blake Pietela shines during inconsistent home opening series

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It was an up and down home opening series for the Michigan Tech Huskies on Sunday and Monday.

An empty MacInnes Student Ice Arena is never good for team morale. Though, the Huskies impressed on offense Sunday night, winning 3-1 against the Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks. However, there was little energy on offense as they were shut out Monday night in a 2-0 loss.

Although the struggles on offense were frustrating, the defense for Tech was phenomenal most of the time. In Monday’s game, it was a mental lapse that led to the first goal, and the second was a great sneaky play by the Mavericks.

The real bright spot from this series for the Huskies, was the performance of sophomore goaltender Blake Pietila, who had 78 saves.

“I thought Blake was outstanding, I thought he was the difference in the weekend ultimately for us to even be in the situation that we were in tonight where, on the scoreboard it was close, but if you were to study some battle situations, we had a hard time containing that,” said Huskies assistant coach Dallas Steward.

“I feel a lot better this year, I feel like I’m seeing the puck better through traffic,” said Pietila. “I feel like I’m working on projecting where the puck is going through traffic, and I feel like that is helping me, working on that in practice. I’m just trying to keep the score low and give our team a chance to win every night.”

The Huskies will look to get their offense rolling on the road this weekend when they travel to Bemidji State to take on the Beavers.

