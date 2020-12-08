Huskies fall to No. 6 Minnesota State Monday

HOUGHTON, Mich. – No. 6 Minnesota State defeated Michigan Tech 2-0 Monday (Dec. 7) at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Huskies outshot the Mavericks 10-4 in the final period but couldn’t get a puck by WCHA Preseason Player of the Year Dryden McKay.

“They did a good job on the small details tonight,” Assistant Coach Dallas Steward said. “I thought we had a good game plan going in but didn’t answer the bell, because we gave up some chances that were strictly compete situations.

“I think special teams certainly could’ve been the difference. We scored last night on it and had a chance with the 5 on 3 tonight but just couldn’t capitalize.”

Tech (1-2-1) had 1:37 of a two-man advantage power play midway through the third period. Colin Swoyer had a pair of blasts from the point, and Carson Bantle almost chipped in a rebound, but the Mavericks killed off their fourth and fifth penalties to hold on to their two-goal lead.

Goaltender Blake Pietila was pulled for the extra attacker with 1:27 left in the third, but the Huskies were never able to generate any scoring chances.

After a scoreless first period, MSU got on the board 11:39 into the second with a power-play goal by Todd Burgess. Jake Jaremko had the setup feed on the one-timer right in front of the net and Reggie Lutz added the second assist.

The Mavs (2-1-0) made it 2-0 when Cade Borchardt tipped in a tight angle shot by Nathan Smith 6:01 later. Andy Carroll also assisted.

The Huskies had plenty of chances to find the back of the net. Brian Halonen had a breakaway 70 seconds into the game that was saved to the corner.

Bantle had a rush to the net later in the first period but he couldn’t get a backhand shot off into the open net as a defender was draped all over him.

Trenton Bliss hit the post to the left of McKay in the second period.

MSU outshot Tech 37-19. Pietila finished with 35 saves after stopping 16 shots in the first, 15 in the second, and four in the third. McKay had 19 save for the Mavs.

“I thought was Blake was excellent for the second night in a row,” added Steward. “He was clean and made a lot of saves through traffic. He was the difference on the weekend and gave us a chance again tonight.”

The two teams will meet in WCHA action on January 8-9 in Mankato.

Tech travels to Bemidji State this weekend for a non-conference series with the Beavers. The puck drops at 5:07 p.m. Saturday and 3:07 p.m. Sunday at the Sanford Center.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.