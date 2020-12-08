Advertisement

Houghton hosting a Christmas Craft Market this Saturday

The market will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and include a number of vendors and artists from across the area.
By James Kuckkan
Dec. 8, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Houghton is throwing one last open-air hurrah before the cold temperatures force everyone inside for good.

That last hurrah is the Christmas Craft Market, which is from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. this Saturday in the Municipal Parking Deck across from the Post Office. The Market will host a variety of vendors and artists from around the area and may be, for many, the first and only show they’re able to attend this year after all the COVID-19 closures and cancellations.

“It’s been a different time this year,” says Julie Waara, a city volunteer who’s helped organize the Market. “And we just want to give people something to do that feels a little festive and fun.”

What’s more, the market’s importance isn’t just the festivity and fun it brings to Houghton — it’s the help it provides local businesses and artists who, more than ever, need as much visibility as they can get.

“I usually go to about four or five different craft shows during the holiday season,” says Christine Young, a resident artist and owner of Retreat Design, a repurposed vintage shop. “But this year, this’ll be the only one I go to, and that’s been a big help for someone in my position.”

Many businesses and artists like Young will be in attendance at Saturday’s Market, and there will be live music and plenty of great views from the back deck of the parking structure. On top of all that, every piece bought is one more local business supported by the goodwill of its hometown customers.

You can find a link to the Market’s Facebook Page here.

