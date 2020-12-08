Houghton County libraries offering adjusted services due to COVID-19

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Libraries in Houghton County are adjusting services due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services “Pause to Save Lives” which runs through Dec. 20.

The Portage Lake District Library in Houghton shifted to curbside services when the order took effect last month. The Hancock School Public Library also has adjustments. More information on that can be found here.

The Calumet Library is also changing up services through Dec. 20, in line with the MDHHS ‘pause.’

Curbside pickup only through Dec. 20 due to the MDHHS COVID-19 Pause:

Reserve or place holds for books online or by calling the Library 906-337-0311 ext. 1107. Library workers will checkout the items in your name, and will call when ready for pickup. A bag with your name on it containing your items will be placed in the vestibule of the main Library doors for you to pick up. Returned items may be placed into the outside book drop. At this time, both Pii and MeL are still operating as normal – we will let you know if this changes.

Pickup hours:

Monday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please call the Calumet Library at 906-337-0311 ext. 1107.

For additional details about the MDHHS order, click here or here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.