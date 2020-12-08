Highway-railroad grade crossing surface repair award 2021 recipients announced

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - As a part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) commitment to improving safety and the quality of Michigan’s transportation system, MDOT has announced the recipients for the fifth annual Local Grade Crossing Surface Program.

Click here to see the complete list of 2021 recipients. Upper Michigan projects are:

Sheridan Road in Escanaba, Delta County

County Road 492 in Marquette County

Daggett Avenue in the Village of Daggett, Menominee County

Selected on a competitive basis established by state law, 37 projects were awarded approximately $3 million to fund highway-railroad grade crossing surface improvements.

These projects could involve anything from minor asphalt repairs to installing completely new track and surface materials.

The program offers 60 percent funding for eligible projects, with railroads responsible for the remaining 40 percent of costs.

All repair work is performed by the railroad company and its contractors, with cooperation for detour routes provided by the local road agencies. The railroad and local road agency are responsible for scheduling the construction work.

