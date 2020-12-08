Advertisement

Supreme Court rejects GOP bid to halt Biden’s Pennsylvania win

An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on Capitol...
An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected Republicans’ last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground.

The court without comment Tuesday refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf already has certified Biden’s victory and the state’s 20 electors are to meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for Biden.

Biden won 306 electoral votes, so even if Pennsylvania’s results had been in doubt, he still would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become president.

