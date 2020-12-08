Advertisement

Grants from Phase 2 of Community Response Fund available

The Community Foundation and United Way of Marquette County have set up the Community Response...
The Community Foundation and United Way of Marquette County have set up the Community Response Fund(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County is teaming up with the United Way and other local groups for phase 2 of its COVID-19 Community Response Fund. Back in March the fund was started to help non-profit groups and organizations affected by the pandemic.

Since March the fund has raised more than $150,000 and distributed about $90,000 of that for basic needs during phase one. For phase 2, the fund will address different needs.

“The needs have shifted in the way that they need operational support to be able to provide the services that are so needed right now, so some of those might be things like rent or salaries, or utilities, those are costs that are not normally something that the Community Foundation or United Way would fund but we’re recognizing the urgency that these trusted institutions are in right now,” said Zosia Eppensteiner, Incoming CEO of the Community Foundation.

Non-profits can apply online for the grants through December 31. We’ve provided a link to the application process here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has lengthened, by 12 days, a partial shutdown of...
WATCH: Michigan’s COVID-19 ‘pause’ extended
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Benson responds to protesters outside her home
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan adds more than 9.3K COVID-19 cases, UP adds 166, as MDHHS extends ‘pause’
Governor Whitmer extending COVID-19 regulations on December 7.
MDHHS extends COVID-19 restrictions through December 20

Latest News

Superior Aesthetics donates to TV6 Canathon
Marquette business donates $3,000 to UP organizations
Each toy was handmade by 91-year-old Daryl Sever.
Lake Linden American Legion and Knights of Columbus collect toys for children in need
USA Luge Team training.
USA Luge Natural Track Team will not compete in 2020-2021 World Cup
Jail Cell Generic
Baraga inmate speaks out on COVID-19 prison situation
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan