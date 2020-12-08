Grants from Phase 2 of Community Response Fund available

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County is teaming up with the United Way and other local groups for phase 2 of its COVID-19 Community Response Fund. Back in March the fund was started to help non-profit groups and organizations affected by the pandemic.

Since March the fund has raised more than $150,000 and distributed about $90,000 of that for basic needs during phase one. For phase 2, the fund will address different needs.

“The needs have shifted in the way that they need operational support to be able to provide the services that are so needed right now, so some of those might be things like rent or salaries, or utilities, those are costs that are not normally something that the Community Foundation or United Way would fund but we’re recognizing the urgency that these trusted institutions are in right now,” said Zosia Eppensteiner, Incoming CEO of the Community Foundation.

Non-profits can apply online for the grants through December 31. We’ve provided a link to the application process here.

