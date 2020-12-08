Glass recycle collection begins in the City of Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Public Works and the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority are now taking your bottles, jars, and other glass items off your hands, and to the new glass recycling facility.

Marquette Public Works director, Scott Cambensy, said glass recycling collection will take place the first week of every month.

“We switch over from doing single stream to glass only for one week,” Cambensy said.

To make sure your material doesn’t get left behind it is important to wash and clean the material before placing it loosely in the container. The bin should not weigh more than 30 pounds.

The glass will be accepted in the normal hard wall containers but residents may use carts if they have them.

Cambensy also said the glass shouldn’t be mixed with any other recyclables.

There are four designated garbage collection zones:

Zone 1: Monday night.

Zone 2: Tuesday night

Zone 3: Wednesday night

Zone 4: Thursday night

Pick-up is scheduled from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night.

Cambensy said the glass should be put out with the garbage as you normally would for the weekly collection. Then, the rest of the month, collection crews will come pickup your other recyclables for single-stream recycling.

You can find the garbage collection zones and the glass pickup scheduling here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.