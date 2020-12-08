GCC esports team earns national playoff berth

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic Community College’s Rainbow 6 Siege Esports team has landed a playoff berth in the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) National Championship tournament. Members of the Rainbow 6 Siege team include: Keegan “Dezify” Bolen, Captain, James “ProJades” Dickerson, Carson “Cypher” Johnson, Jaidon “Jaidon906” Jokela, Leandro “ImLucid” Narvaez and Cody “MusicNerd35” Schwartz. The Esports teams are coached by Jim Halverson, Information Technology Instructor.

GCC will play Snow College of Ephraim, Utah on Tuesday, December 8 at 5:30 pm CST. The match will be live streamed on the Gogebic Community College Twitch Channel at https://twitch.tv/GogebicEsports. If GCC wins, they will play for the National Championship on Monday, December 14, 2020 against the winner of Hawkeye Community College of Waterloo, IA or Hudson Valley Community College of Troy, NY. Time is yet to be determined.

The Samsons are currently ranked number three among the 64-member colleges in the league. The Samsons recently defeated number three ranked Northern Essex Community College Knights from Haverhill, Massachusetts 2-0 (7-4, 5-3) to earn the number three rank and a spot in the National Championship playoffs.

The two Samsons Esports Fortnite players were invited to the National NJCAAE Fortnite Invitational held this week. Aaron “Akay” Hoff finished 14th and Selena “Loveseit” Dix finished 31st. They competed every week of the season and demonstrated great sportsmanship through the tournament. “I’m very proud of our Fortnite players and look forward to next season,” said Coach Halverson.

The NJCAAE was founded in 2019 and is the only national esports association exclusively for two-year colleges according to the generation sports website. It already has over 60-member schools after only two semesters of competition.

GCC was also selected to lead the production of the broadcast for the National Championship match on December 14. “In light of Gogebic’s contributions, they have the ability to run Gogebic commercials, Gogebic interviews, and mention throughout each production it is an NJCAAE event brought to you by Gogebic Community College,” said Jeff White, Executive Director of NJCAAE. Hosting this event is made possible through the partnership between GCC and the NJCAAE, the college’s information technology infrastructure and expertise of Coach Jim Halverson and Volunteer Assistant Aaron Froelich, Manager of Campus Suites. Froelich’s responsibilities also include broadcast and media production and our main Caster talent.

Esports at GCC, under the leadership of Jim Halverson, Computer Information Technology Instructor, began in 2017. “Jim has built the program from the ground up. He is a member of the NJCAA Esports Advisory Committee along with five other coaches from across the U.S. This provides us with an excellent opportunity to be part of advancing this emerging collegiate sport. We are proud of the GCC Esports program and the student-athletes who are participating in the national championship playoffs,” said Dr. George McNulty, GCC President. “These students have endured a particularly challenging year and this makes this NJCAA Esports event that much more rewarding. The quality of competition is top notch,” said Coach Halverson.

The Samsons ended their regular season with a record of 5-2-1 and are looking forward to an exciting postseason. Go Samsons!

