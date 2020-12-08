Advertisement

Bars and restaurants find ways to stay open through COVID-19 regulation extension

Dig’s Marquette is renovating its summer COVID-19 outdoor area for winter use.
Dig's Marquette provides outdoor seating and takeout.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan restaurants and bars will remain empty through December 20.

For those like Dig’s Marquette co-owner Bill Digneit, the extension means finding creative ways to stay open.

“It’s not something that we were excited to hear, but we do understand safety and that is the number one priority,” said Digneit. “It’s definitely been tough, but we’re really trying to have that sisu, Finlander experience of trudging on and pushing forward.”

In addition to takeout, Dig’s offers outdoor service Thursday through Sunday, with special holiday treats on Saturdays. Digneit is renovating the bar’s outdoor summer COVID-19 area for winter use.

Vango’s Pizza and Cocktail Lounge is staying open through takeout and pickup orders. Co-owner Michele Butler says, while she hasn’t had to lay off any employees, the hardest part of the extension is not being able to give her staff full hours during the holiday season.

“Our employees are suffering because of it,” Butler said. “That’s the biggest issue right now...you feel badly. We’re doing everything we can to keep as many people on our clock as possible.”

To help keep them afloat, both Vango’s and Dig’s are offering additional ways for the community to support them through the extension.

“We’re doing gift certificate sales for the holidays or any other time; we can deliver office lunches,” said Butler. “All of the food service personnel need help at this point in time.”

“We have sweatshirts and mugs and buffalo plaid flannels and gift cards,” Digneit said. “Go on our website and leave a review. And if you can’t afford anything, give us a like on social media, share the good word out there that we’re trying to make it through these tough times to be honest.”

Digneit and Butler say the community’s support has been essential through each phase of the pandemic. Staff at both restaurants continue to sanitize, practice social distancing, and wear face coverings while on the job.

