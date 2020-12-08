Baraga inmate speaks out on COVID-19 prison situation

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Duran Woods, an inmate at Baraga Correctional Facility, is speaking out about how he and others at the prison feel they are not getting enough treatment to recover from coronavirus.

“They’re just putting us all into one unit,” Woods said, “moving us all up, and they basically said there is nothing they can do.

“They’re just checking our vitals,” he continued, “and they’re not giving us anything. Not even fluids. They’re not giving us anything.”

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 121 inmates at Baraga Correctional Facility are COVID positive and under quarantine, including Woods.

Woods says a little over three weeks ago, a kitchen staffer tested positive and possibly spread it to other people in the kitchen. From that point, he says it “spread like wildfire.”

“Before our test results came back from that week prior,” he explained, “they didn’t let the results come back. They started moving us to different units.”

Michigan Department of Corrections Spokesperson Chris Gautz says almost all of the cases from the facility are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. However, he says symptomatic inmates will get the treatment they need.

“We have an obligation and a duty to care for the prisoners that are under our supervision,” Gautz stated. “And so, if the healthcare staff determines that something needs to be done, then we would make sure that that happens.”

Woods says he feels the MDOC needs to take inmates’ lives more seriously.

“Even though we are locked up as inmates,” he said, “we still have families that love us, too. We still want to make it home to them, so our safety is number one.”

Woods says everyone at the prison can still do their part to control the spread of the virus.

Gautz says the MDOC will remain transparent about any complaints within the facility.

