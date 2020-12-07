Advertisement

VAST contributes to Canathon

The local business is running their own internal drive to drum up support for the can drive.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The VAST Insurance Agency is one of many local businesses that has committed time and time again to supporting the TV6 Canathon, and this year is no different.

VAST is currently holding their own internal drive where employees compete against each other to see who can collect the most cans. On Canathon, they will be collected and donated.

Rachel Johnson, the C.O.O. of VAST, was encouraging about what she thought members of the community could do to support Canathon.

“Try and make it work if you can. I think everyone’s in different financial circumstances, so even just a little bit helps,” says Johnson.

You can find a link to the Canathon website here, and a link to the VAST website here.

