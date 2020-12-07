Advertisement

UPHS-Marquette staff raise money for TV6 Canathon

Fifteen departments within the hospital have participated in a “coin-a-thon,” raising more than $1,000.
Janell Larson and Molly Holmstrom-Bolster present Canathon Director Scott Zerbel with a check.
Janell Larson and Molly Holmstrom-Bolster present Canathon Director Scott Zerbel with a check.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Staff at UP Health System-Marquette are coming together to contribute to this year’s virtual TV6 Canathon.

The hospital is conducting its own “coin-a-thon,” hosting competitions and activities to raise money. Fifteen departments within the hospital have taken part to raise more than $1,000.

According to Marketing and Communications Director Janell Larson, UPHS wants to repay the community for their support throughout the pandemic.

“Our Upper Peninsula is strong, and we all need each other,” Larson said. “Our community’s been so kind and generous to us to show their support for our healthcare heroes, and when we can give back to our community, we’re all in it together.”

UPHS-Marquette will continue to raise money through December 9.

To learn more about the TV6 Canathon or to make a donation, visit tv6canathon.com. As of December 7, a total of $65,750 has been donated to the virtual TV6 Canathon.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk driving offense
Man sentenced to years in prison for 6th drunk driving offense
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds 91 COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds 6,004
generic
Domestic incident charged as a felony in Chippewa County
Whitmer to speak as Michigan hospitals ask for extension of current coronavirus restrictions
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Benson responds to protesters outside her home

Latest News

FILE. Aspen Ridge School building.
NICE’s Aspen Ridge School moves to online learning this week
The logo for Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative.
Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative to give CARES Act funding to small businesses
A conversation with VAST COO Rachel Johnson about what VAST is doing to contribute to the TV6...
VAST contributes to Canathon
Whitmer to speak as Michigan hospitals ask for extension of current coronavirus restrictions