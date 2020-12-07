UPHS-Marquette staff raise money for TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Staff at UP Health System-Marquette are coming together to contribute to this year’s virtual TV6 Canathon.

The hospital is conducting its own “coin-a-thon,” hosting competitions and activities to raise money. Fifteen departments within the hospital have taken part to raise more than $1,000.

According to Marketing and Communications Director Janell Larson, UPHS wants to repay the community for their support throughout the pandemic.

“Our Upper Peninsula is strong, and we all need each other,” Larson said. “Our community’s been so kind and generous to us to show their support for our healthcare heroes, and when we can give back to our community, we’re all in it together.”

UPHS-Marquette will continue to raise money through December 9.

To learn more about the TV6 Canathon or to make a donation, visit tv6canathon.com. As of December 7, a total of $65,750 has been donated to the virtual TV6 Canathon.

