Time Flies Quilt and Sew holds Kimberbell event this Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - More so than ever, most people are staying at home and taking some time to focus on at-home crafts and projects and, perhaps not surprisingly, sewing is one of the more popular and growing pastimes.

So, whether you’re experienced or fresh, old or young, it’s never a bad idea to bone up on your sewing skills, which is exactly what Time Flies Quilt and Sew’s Kimberbell event is all about. The event is going to be an all-day demonstration, starting at 10:00 a.m. and running until about 2:00 p.m. or 3:00 p.m. . Attendees will get a chance to follow along with Pam Kaupilla, the owner of Time Flies and a nationally-recognized quilter, as she walks them through making throw pillows, ornaments, and a Christmas card.

Despite her vast experience, Kauppila is intent to remain down-to-earth, and likes to try and encourage people from all different skill levels to partake in what she has to offer.

“I know what I’m doing, so I don’t want to intimidate people,” laughs Kauppila. “I just want them to feel like they can come in and have as much fun with this as I do.”

There are still a few spots for Wednesday’s demonstration, and anyone interested can sign up through Time Flies’ website.

Also, later in the month, around December 16th, Kauppila is planning to have a Zoom Christmas Party. All you need for that is the Zoom link, which Kauppila will release in the next week or so, your best or ugliest Christmas sweater, and just a little holiday spirit.

You can find a link to Time Flies Quilting and Sewing website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.