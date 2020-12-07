The Serving Spoon turning to community for support

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A downtown Menominee restaurant is struggling to stay open after so many restrictions this year. Tammy Kushman has been in food service since she was 15, with 19 years as owner of The Serving Spoon.

“Now I have a granddaughter so I’m pretty excited about that. She comes and helps me here at The Spoon too,” said Tammy Kushman, owner of The Serving Spoon.

After 19 years of serving people in her restaurant, Kushman is feeling the pressure from COVID-19 guidelines – like so many other local businesses across Upper Michigan.

“I can’t just throw away 19 years of my life. Nineteen years of hard work,” said Kushman.

Kushman started a GoFundMe to help raise enough money to stay open – something she says was a humbling experience.

“All these employees that are looking for me for their income. I can’t just let that all go and say ‘sorry, here’s the keys. Hand it to the bank, I’m done,’” said Kushman.

The hardships began during the first shutdown back in March.

“It was shocking to me. I just couldn’t believe that in the beginning of getting to be summer when we actually make our money to support us through the winter, we were told we couldn’t open,” said Kushman.

The Serving Spoon opened its doors back up during the summer and remained at 50 percent capacity. But when the weather turned cold, people stopped coming out. Nearly three weeks ago, Kushman had to close her doors again.

“This is like the nail on the coffin. I just, I just know I’m not going to be able to survive,” said Kushman.

She’s thankful for the community’s generosity and support this year and encourages everyone to support local businesses.

“Your kindness, your love, the appreciation. If it wasn’t for that, I don’t think I would have had the courage to even ask,” said Kushman. “Not just the restaurants because we have theaters and bars and shops that are just not making it.”

Click here if you would like to donate to The Serving Spoon.

