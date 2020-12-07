Source: Fans will “most likely” attend the last two Packers games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A source with knowledge on the matter tells the Action 2 News sports team that there will “most likely” be fans for the last two December games at Lambeau Field.

The source didn’t specify how many people would be able to attend those games, if the team decides to allow fans inside Lambeau.

The final two home games in December are scheduled for the evenings of Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 27.

A final decision on the matter hasn’t been officially announced, and the team is currently still evaluating the process.

The team has also not given a timeline on when any announcement on the matter may be made.

UPDATE: #Packers spokesperson tells me process of evaluation still ongoing and no decision has been made. But "Most Likely" isn't saying there has been a decision, just that things could be trending in right direction https://t.co/njvNGYLGN1 — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 7, 2020

During the previous two home games, the team had been testing COVID-19 protocols at Lambeau in case fans would be allowed at any future home games.

The protocol testing was done by about 500 people, and the group was made up of only Packers employees and their immediate household family members. No one had been in attendance of any previous Packers home games this season.

Packers president Mark Murphy previously indicated he hoped for some fans at the Week 15 game vs. the Panthers, and @bayburmTV's report suggests it's headed in that direction. https://t.co/aGt0dNewta — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 7, 2020

Keep in mind, however, that nothing is a done deal when it comes to this situation, so don't go making your Lot 1 tailgating plans just yet. https://t.co/l0XxXnyw1b — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 7, 2020

As Action 2 News previously reported, the team had announced on October 6 there would be no fans at home games for an indefinite amount of time due to the pandemic.

The team then followed up on November 4, and reiterated the indefinite hold on fans.

If ticketed fans will be able to attend games later this season, season ticket holders who opted in for the chance to buy tickets will receive instructions about the ticket-purchasing process at a later date.

