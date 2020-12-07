Advertisement

Source: Fans will “most likely” attend the last two Packers games

Packer employees and their families were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Sunday night versus...
Packer employees and their families were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Sunday night versus the Chicago Bears.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A source with knowledge on the matter tells the Action 2 News sports team that there will “most likely” be fans for the last two December games at Lambeau Field.

The source didn’t specify how many people would be able to attend those games, if the team decides to allow fans inside Lambeau.

The final two home games in December are scheduled for the evenings of Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 27.

A final decision on the matter hasn’t been officially announced, and the team is currently still evaluating the process.

The team has also not given a timeline on when any announcement on the matter may be made.

During the previous two home games, the team had been testing COVID-19 protocols at Lambeau in case fans would be allowed at any future home games.

The protocol testing was done by about 500 people, and the group was made up of only Packers employees and their immediate household family members. No one had been in attendance of any previous Packers home games this season.

As Action 2 News previously reported, the team had announced on October 6 there would be no fans at home games for an indefinite amount of time due to the pandemic.

The team then followed up on November 4, and reiterated the indefinite hold on fans.

If ticketed fans will be able to attend games later this season, season ticket holders who opted in for the chance to buy tickets will receive instructions about the ticket-purchasing process at a later date.

Action 2 News will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

