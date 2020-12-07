Some local restaurants struggle through dine-in closure

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some restaurant owners are feeling the pressure of keeping their businesses afloat as Governor Whitmer has extended the epidemic order for another 12 days.

Owner of Big Boy in Marquette, Steve Whelan, said carry-outs have increased over the past few weeks but it’s not enough to pay the bills.

After being in business for 14 years, he said it feels like he’s starting all over again.

Whelan said his retirement plans are more than likely pushed back from 6 years to 15 years now and his employees are also taking a hard hit during this time.

“Before this we had 47 employees,” Whelan said. “Right now I have six working. They’re all laid off and with no extra unemployment benefits. I don’t know how some of these people are going to survive. I feel really bad for this. I feel helpless.”

Whelan also said he believes Marquette restaurants were doing what they needed to do to stop the spread of COVID-19 and they should be allowed to stay open.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.