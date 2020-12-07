Advertisement

Sen. Chuck Schumer urges congress to pass the $908 billion COVID relief bill

On Saturday, Dec. 26, special unemployment benefits will expire for over 12 million Americans.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, is urging Congress to pass the $908 billion compromise COVID relief bill, to avoid what he calls a “Christmas Cliff.”

On Saturday, Dec. 26, special unemployment benefits will expire for over 12 million Americans. This bill would extend those benefits, along with relief for businesses, the unemployed, schools and health care providers, among others struggling as caseloads are spiking.

Senator Schumer says it would also provide relief for airlines, Amtrak, local governments, small businesses, and vaccine distribution.

However, passing the bill is not certain. Major discussion still includes whether to issue a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks to most Americans.

