Sault Ste. Marie Historic Commercial District listed in the National Register of Historic Places

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Sault Ste. Marie has long been known as historically significant. Indeed the “heart” of Michigan’s oldest city. Now, thanks to more than eight years of significant work by many people and organizations, a federally recognized district has been created.

The National Park Service, United States Department of the Interior, has listed the Sault Ste. Marie Historic Commercial District, in the National Register of Historic Places. The Keeper of the National Register listed the newly recognized district on October 19, 2020.

The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s official list of cultural resources significant in our collective history and worthy of preservation.

Several years ago, the Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority led the charge to list eligible buildings in the downtown area on the National Register. The DDA partnered with the Bayliss Public Library, the Chippewa County Historical Society, the City of Sault Ste. Marie’s Historic Development Commission, The Michigan State Historic Preservation Office, and other interested parties to pull together the research required to list the historic downtown area.

In 2017, the State Historic Preservation Office awarded the City of Sault Ste. Marie/Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority a $50,000 grant for technical support to hire a researcher to complete the application process. Bill Rutter of Trout Lake, Michigan was selected to conduct the research, and in 2018 submitted a final application totaling 151 pages. Rutter’s application was built upon the hard work of many local staff and members of the Downtown Development Authority, the Library, and the Historical Society.

On October 19, 2020, the application was confirmed and the District was officially recognized.

The Sault Ste. Marie Commercial Historic District includes the historic business district in the center of the city, and the nearby houses of early residents and business leaders. This district contains 146 buildings, of which 104 contribute to the historical character of the neighborhood. The buildings are mostly two stories in height, and were constructed between c.1820 and 1968, although most date from the late nineteenth century. Architectural styles include Italianate, Late Victorian, Richardsonian Romanesque, Commercial Brick buildings, neoclassical public buildings, and vernacular and Colonial Revival houses.

Benefits for properties listed on the Register are three-fold:

Each listed building is recognized as historically significant, which draws potential tourism and offers unique marketing opportunities for the owner. Each contributing building in the district qualifies under the Michigan Rehabilitation Code, which allows for increased building code flexibility (as determined by local code officials and licensed professionals). Each contributing building in the district qualifies for a 20% federal historic tax credit for qualified rehabilitation expenses.

To view the official listing document, click here. Inquiries are being made as to why the official document is currently published on the Parks Canada page instead of the U.S. National Park page.

Please reach out to the Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority with any questions at knicholson@saultcity.com, or call 906-635-6973.

