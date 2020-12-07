Advertisement

Santa Letters: Newberry man helping young Yoopers send mail to Santa

Kirby Wendt is helping Santa out this year with a little mailbox in his yard.
Two children drop off letters at Santa's Mailbox in Newberry, Michigan.
Two children drop off letters at Santa's Mailbox in Newberry, Michigan.(Santa’s Mailbox Facebook group with permission from Kirby Wendt)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Newberry man is helping young Yoopers send their letters to Santa this year.

Kirby Wendt, who is the Vice President of the Board of Directors for the Newberry Chamber of Commerce, is helping Santa out this year with a little mailbox in his yard, located at 517 West Victory Way in Newberry.

“A lot of kids I know give their letters to Santa when they see him, and with COVID, they can’t this year,” Wendt told TV6 in a phone interview Monday. “I’m hoping this helps with that.”

In the short time the mailbox has been placed in his yard, Wendt says six letters have been dropped off, including those pictured above.

He said, “For many young children, Santa is the meaning of Christmas, for those who don’t quite understand the religious meaning yet.”

Wendt hopes that he can help Santa get letters sent back to each child who writes one, so the mailbox will be in place until Dec. 23.

He says it’s likely he’ll help deliver letters to Santa again next year.

If you’d like more information on Santa’s Mailbox, join the Facebook group.

