Ryan Report - December 6, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan honors the life and legacy of former State Senator Tom Casperson.

Casperson died last week after a two year battle with lung cancer. He was 61 years old.

In Part 1, above, we take a look at clips from previous Ryan Report shows which featured Tom Casperson.

In Part 2, below, longtime friend and former Chief of Staff for Caspeson, Marty Fittante, talks about Casperson’s life and legacy, saying he was always the same person in public and private, “sincere, humble and kind.”

In Part 3, below, current 38th District State Senator, Ed McBroom (R-Wauceduh Township) shares his thoughts on Casperson’s career and what he learned from him.

In Part 4, below, Don Ryan shares his final thoughts, along with a statement from State Representative, Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette).

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

