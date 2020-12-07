Advertisement

Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative to give CARES Act funding to small businesses

The open date to apply is December 15th.
The logo for Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) -Michigan small businesses have an opportunity to receive new CARES Act funding. The Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative will provide $10 million in grants from federal money to help businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Grants will be awarded up to $15,000 per eligible business on a “first-in” basis. The money can be uses toward payroll expenses, rent or mortgage payments.

“We encourage businesses to take a look at it now and be prepared to apply on December 15th, if they do meet the eligibility criteria,” said Lois Ellis, the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance executive director.

A list of the criteria can be found here.

