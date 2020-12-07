Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative to give CARES Act funding to small businesses

IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) -Michigan small businesses have an opportunity to receive new CARES Act funding. The Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative will provide $10 million in grants from federal money to help businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Grants will be awarded up to $15,000 per eligible business on a “first-in” basis. The money can be uses toward payroll expenses, rent or mortgage payments.

“We encourage businesses to take a look at it now and be prepared to apply on December 15th, if they do meet the eligibility criteria,” said Lois Ellis, the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance executive director.

A list of the criteria can be found here.

