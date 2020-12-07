Advertisement

Packers withstand late rally to outlast Eagles 30-16

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gives quarterback Aaron Rodgers the ball after catching a...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gives quarterback Aaron Rodgers the ball after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff and Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers moved to 9-3 Sunday afternoon after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at home by a score of 30-16.

Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards and delivered a clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left as the Green Bay Packers withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Eagles.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on two of his three touchdown passes and reached a couple of career milestones to help Green Bay (9-3) hand the Eagles (3-8-1) their fourth consecutive loss.

Kingsley Keke had two of the Packers’ seven sacks. Rodgers’ three touchdown passes increased his career total to 400.

The Packers will play in Detroit next Sunday at 3:25 p.m. The Lions are now 5-7 after defeating the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon by a score of 34-30. The Packers defeated the Lions in Week 2 by a score of 42-21.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will host the Saints at the same time. The Saints, who are 10-2, have already clinched a playoff berth, and are the only team ahead of the Packers in the NFC.

In the NFC North, the Packers continue to have a three game advantage in their lead.

The Vikings are 6-6, and are followed by the Bears and the Lions, who are each 5-7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

