Advertisement

NMU’s virtual commencement celebrates all graduates of 2020

An approximate total of 1,635 degrees honored for May, August and December graduates
An approximate total of 1,635 degrees honored for May, August and December graduates
An approximate total of 1,635 degrees honored for May, August and December graduates(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pomp and circumstance has gone global for Northern Michigan University with their first-ever Virtual 2020 Commencement on Sunday.

The event celebrated all graduates from May to December -- totaling over sixteen hundred awarded degrees.

The traditional format continued in the remote procession, opening to the music of “The Graduation March, closing to “Hail Northern” as NMU President Fritz Erickson led the ceremony from start to finish.

Featured speakers included Board Chair Steve Mitchell, May 2020 graduate Cecilia Ruiz and faculty speaker nominated by the student body, Kia Jane Richmond.

They spoke of overcoming adversity in the face of COVID and to continue forward in changing in the world.

NMU Chief Marketing Officer and Leadership Council Member Derek Hall said it was tough to proceed without the momentous gathering at the Superior Dome, but was nonetheless proud of the graduating class.

“It’s an exciting time in their lives. There are challenges and great opportunities ahead. We do invite any of these students to come back to a future commencement, to walk across that stage, to get those photos for mom and dad. They are more than welcome to join us any time in the future,” Hall said.

Congratulations NMU Wildcats Class of 2020.

To watch the virtual commencement in its entirety, click here: Commencement Celebration 2020 🎓 Northern Michigan University

More information can be found here: Northern Michigan University 2020 Commencement Celebration

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds 91 COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds 6,004
Court photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in February 2020. (WLUC Photo)
Former Menominee County sergeant sentenced to jail
Drunk driving offense
Man sentenced to years in prison for 6th drunk driving offense
Under Wisconsin law, when the wolf is delisted, the state's annual hunting and trapping seasons...
Wisconsin DNR announces wolf season begins Nov. 6, 2021
Meth Arrest
Newberry man arrested for Methamphetamine possession

Latest News

Jim Kurtti leads the procession from City Hall to the Finnish American Heritage Center.
Finlandia University hosts ceremony in honor of Finland’s 103rd Independence Day
Queen City Burger Company located on Market Street in Hancock.
Queen City Burger Company opens Hancock location
Drunk driving offense
Man sentenced to years in prison for 6th drunk driving offense
generic
Domestic incident charged as a felony in Chippewa County