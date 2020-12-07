NMU’s virtual commencement celebrates all graduates of 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pomp and circumstance has gone global for Northern Michigan University with their first-ever Virtual 2020 Commencement on Sunday.

The event celebrated all graduates from May to December -- totaling over sixteen hundred awarded degrees.

The traditional format continued in the remote procession, opening to the music of “The Graduation March, closing to “Hail Northern” as NMU President Fritz Erickson led the ceremony from start to finish.

Featured speakers included Board Chair Steve Mitchell, May 2020 graduate Cecilia Ruiz and faculty speaker nominated by the student body, Kia Jane Richmond.

They spoke of overcoming adversity in the face of COVID and to continue forward in changing in the world.

NMU Chief Marketing Officer and Leadership Council Member Derek Hall said it was tough to proceed without the momentous gathering at the Superior Dome, but was nonetheless proud of the graduating class.

“It’s an exciting time in their lives. There are challenges and great opportunities ahead. We do invite any of these students to come back to a future commencement, to walk across that stage, to get those photos for mom and dad. They are more than welcome to join us any time in the future,” Hall said.

Congratulations NMU Wildcats Class of 2020.

To watch the virtual commencement in its entirety, click here: Commencement Celebration 2020 🎓 Northern Michigan University

More information can be found here: Northern Michigan University 2020 Commencement Celebration

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.