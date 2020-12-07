Advertisement

NICE’s Aspen Ridge School moves to online learning this week

On Monday, students are to be dismissed at Noon.
FILE. Aspen Ridge School building.
FILE. Aspen Ridge School building.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ISHPEMING Mich. (WLUC) - A school in Ishpeming is moving to online learning the week of Dec. 7 following a positive COVID-19 case with a substitute teacher.

According to Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine, the hard-working substitute teacher has filled in throughout many grades at Aspen Ridge School, K-8, in Ishpeming. Therefore, the entire school is moving to online coursework this week.

“We will be in touch with return dates for each elementary class and each middle school grade level later on [Monday],” DeAugustine said. “All potential close contacts will also be notified in person.”

TV6 will update this story as more information is made available.

Hello NICE Families and Friends, I’m afraid I have some more disappointing news to share. A substitute teacher has...

Posted by NICE Community School District on Monday, December 7, 2020

For an updated list of school closures or changes in Upper Michigan, click here.

