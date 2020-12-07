NICE’s Aspen Ridge School moves to online learning this week

ISHPEMING Mich. (WLUC) - A school in Ishpeming is moving to online learning the week of Dec. 7 following a positive COVID-19 case with a substitute teacher.

According to Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine, the hard-working substitute teacher has filled in throughout many grades at Aspen Ridge School, K-8, in Ishpeming. Therefore, the entire school is moving to online coursework this week.

“We will be in touch with return dates for each elementary class and each middle school grade level later on [Monday],” DeAugustine said. “All potential close contacts will also be notified in person.”

On Monday, students are to be dismissed at Noon.

