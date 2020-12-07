MSU Moves Up In This Week’s Associated Press Poll
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team moved from 8th to 4th in this week’s Associated Press poll. The Spartans have a 5-0 record and play at 18th ranked Virginia this Wednesday night as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Spartans then host Oakland on Sunday, their final non conference game before the 20-game Big Ten schedule begins.
