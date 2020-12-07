Monday forecast: Mix of clouds & sun with snow chances across western and northern counties
A milder and sunnier pattern takes shape throughout the U.P. into midweek
A deepening low pressure system and associated frontal system bringing the chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle over the Upper Peninsula. With shallow moisture depth, expecting main coverage over the northern counties as the snow showers taper off southward. Lake Superior-effect snow to produce isolated chances across the northern counties throughout Monday, with a drying and milder atmospheric trend midweek due to a building high pressure ridge over the region. The ridge is expected to break east towards the weekend with chances of rain and snow beginning Friday.
Monday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of snow showers north
Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun, breezy SW winds gusting up to 20 mph
Highs: 40
Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun, mild
Highs: 40s
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness
Highs: 40
Friday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
Highs: 30s
Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of snow
Highs: 30s
Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of snow, colder
Highs: 20s
