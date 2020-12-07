Monday forecast: Mix of clouds & sun with snow chances across western and northern counties

A deepening low pressure system and associated frontal system bringing the chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle over the Upper Peninsula. With shallow moisture depth, expecting main coverage over the northern counties as the snow showers taper off southward. Lake Superior-effect snow to produce isolated chances across the northern counties throughout Monday, with a drying and milder atmospheric trend midweek due to a building high pressure ridge over the region. The ridge is expected to break east towards the weekend with chances of rain and snow beginning Friday.

Monday: Variable cloudiness with a chance of snow showers north

Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun, breezy SW winds gusting up to 20 mph

Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun, mild

Highs: 40s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness

Highs: 40

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of snow

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of snow, colder

Highs: 20s

