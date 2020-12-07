Michigan’s Game With NC State Postponed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s basketball game against North Carolina State, scheduled for this Wednesday has been postponed. N. C. State has Covid issues which caused a cancellation of a game this last week end against Connecticut. The upcoming game was part of the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The schools hope to find a make up date. Michigan, 5-0, next hosts Penn State this Sunday to begin the Big Ten schedule. Michigan just missed being ranked in this week’s Associated Press top 25.

