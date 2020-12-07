Michigan High School Athletic Association continues to work on plan for return to play

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association is now working on a new proposal to finish the fall sports tournaments and begin winter sports.

This, in the wake of the state department of health’s decision to extend the current shutdown by 12 days.

Practices were scheduled to resume on Wednesday, with competition for fall sports resuming next week, and winter sports starting after the new year.

In a statement this afternoon, MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said:

“We realize the crisis our medical caregivers and first responders are navigating and understand the need to continue the pause. However, the MHSAA had provided a detailed plan to both Governor Whitmer and MDHHS that would have completed fall tournaments with no spectators as safely as possible during the month of December along with allowing winter sport practices to resume.

While we are disappointed in today’s announcement, we will continue to look forward as we remain committed to play three sports seasons to their conclusion. The MHSAA Representative Council will meet on Wednesday of this week to chart out another plan for finishing Fall and restarting Winter.”

MHSAA Representative Council member Alex Tiseo said, ““We’ve got to make sure that we’ve got timelines in place that we’ve got a fair spot to be able to conclude those tournaments so that it’s not impeding or intruding on any of the other winter or spring experiences as well. Mark Uyl and his staff have been great about providing us with contingency plans and concepts to look at as we go into our meetings that help guide our discussion and dialogue for us as a decision making group.”

