Michigan Football Returns to Practice

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s football team returned to practice Monday in preparation of this Saturday’s game at Ohio State. The Wolverines will be Covid tested closely each game and the match up is not considered any type of a certainty to be played. The Buckeyes are 30-point favorites. Michigan has a 2-4 record and did not play its home game this past Saturday against Maryland because of Covid issues. Kick off is scheduled for noon on Fox Sports.

