Michigan adds more than 9.3K COVID-19 cases, up adds 166, as MDHHS extends ‘pause’
As of Monday’s count, 74 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Upper Michigan, with 21 of those patients in the ICU.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 166 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths on Monday.
In Michigan, 9,350 new cases were added. Along with those cases, there were 93 deaths reported. That brings total cases statewide to 404,386, and total deaths to 9,947. Current statewide recoveries are at 197,750. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.
Local and state data released Monday accounts for both Sunday and Monday totals, as the state and most local health departments, no longer report totals on Sunday.
Also on Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human services announced the extension of the COVID-10 “pause to save lives.” The restrictions now extend through Dec. 20. Click here for more on that update.
In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):
- Alger: 2 cases
- Baraga: 3 cases
- Chippewa: 3 cases
- Delta: 21 cases
- Dickinson: 24 cases, 3 deaths, 91 recoveries
- Gogebic: 7 cases
- Houghton: 18 cases
- Iron: 4 cases, 2 deaths, 32 recoveries
- Keweenaw: 2 cases
- Luce: (-1 case), due to MDHHS data entry error
- Mackinac: 4 cases
- Marquette: 53 cases, 2 deaths
- Menominee: 19 cases
- Ontonagon: 2 cases
- Schoolcraft: 4 cases
As of Monday, Dec. 7, at 5:25 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 12,840lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 6,871 are considered recovered and 284 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.
The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 7.9%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 74 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Dec. 7. Of those, 21 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:
- Aspirus Iron River: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 26% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Ironwood: 3 patients with 2 in ICU, 38% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium: 3 patients with 1 in ICU, 16% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Ontonagon: Zero patients, 10% bed occupancy
- Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 20% bed occupancy
- Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain: 11 patients with 3 in ICU, 47% bed occupancy
- Helen Joy Newberry Hospital: Zero patients,15% bed occupancy
- Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace: Zero patients, 27% bed occupancy
- Munising Memorial Hospital: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 36% bed occupancy
- OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba: 2 patients with 1 in ICU, 31% bed occupancy
- Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique: Zero patients, 33% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming: 5 patients with zero in ICU, 64% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Marquette: 30 patients with 13 in ICU, 78% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Portage, Hancock: 1 patients with zero in ICU, 70% bed occupancy
- War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 16 patients with 1 in ICU, 77% bed occupancy
Out of the 215,789 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.73% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 7.
