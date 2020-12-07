Advertisement

MHSAA releases tentative football playoff schedule

MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.(WLUC/MHSAA)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The MHSAA has updated the schedule for the remaining games in the high school football playoffs for 2020. Assuming there is no continuation for the current lockdown order, practices will resume Wednesday, December 9.

Regionals are scheduled for December 15 and 16, the 11-man semifinals and 8-man finals are scheduled for December 21 and 22, and the 11-man finals are slated for December 28 and 29.

Only a few Upper Peninsula teams remain in the tournament, here’s their next games:

Division 6 Regionals

Negaunee (6-3) 22.000 at Grayling (6-3) 26.667 @ Grayling High School - Ferguson Field - Wednesday, December 16, 4:00 PM

Division 8 Regionals

Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0) 34.333 at Iron Mountain (8-1) 36.933 @ Mountaineer Stadium - Iron Mountain - Tuesday, December 15, 4:00 PM

8-Player Division 2 Semifinals

Marion (8-1) 26.233 at Powers North Central (9-0) 31.250 - Tuesday, December 15 1:00 PM

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds 91 COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds 6,004
Court photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in February 2020. (WLUC Photo)
Former Menominee County sergeant sentenced to jail
Drunk driving offense
Man sentenced to years in prison for 6th drunk driving offense
Under Wisconsin law, when the wolf is delisted, the state's annual hunting and trapping seasons...
Wisconsin DNR announces wolf season begins Nov. 6, 2021
Meth Arrest
Newberry man arrested for Methamphetamine possession

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gives quarterback Aaron Rodgers the ball after catching a...
Packers withstand late rally to outlast Eagles 30-16
In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 picture, Nasser al-Khater, deputy-secretary general of the World...
Qatar is now planning for a ``complete normal’' World Cup in 2022 after the rapid progress in producing vaccines for the coronavirus
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions...
Stafford throws 3 TDs, Lions rally to beat Bears 34-30
Ohio State's Garrett Wilson (5) runs against Michigan State during an NCAA college football...
No. 3 Ohio State has no problem with Spartans in 52-12 win