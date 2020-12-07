MHSAA releases tentative football playoff schedule

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The MHSAA has updated the schedule for the remaining games in the high school football playoffs for 2020. Assuming there is no continuation for the current lockdown order, practices will resume Wednesday, December 9.

Regionals are scheduled for December 15 and 16, the 11-man semifinals and 8-man finals are scheduled for December 21 and 22, and the 11-man finals are slated for December 28 and 29.

Only a few Upper Peninsula teams remain in the tournament, here’s their next games:

Division 6 Regionals

Negaunee (6-3) 22.000 at Grayling (6-3) 26.667 @ Grayling High School - Ferguson Field - Wednesday, December 16, 4:00 PM

Division 8 Regionals

Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0) 34.333 at Iron Mountain (8-1) 36.933 @ Mountaineer Stadium - Iron Mountain - Tuesday, December 15, 4:00 PM

8-Player Division 2 Semifinals

Marion (8-1) 26.233 at Powers North Central (9-0) 31.250 - Tuesday, December 15 1:00 PM

