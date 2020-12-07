MDHHS reduces COVID-19 quarantine period based on new CDC findings

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is easing up on COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Based on new findings from the CDC, the recommended COVID-19 quarantine period can be reduced.

The new findings show that COVID symptoms will show up within ten days of being exposed to the virus rather than the initially stated fourteen days.

This means that after ten days of quarantine, if you are not showing any symptoms, you can plan on shortening your quarantine period to ten days.

However, the Marquette City Health Department still stresses the importance of monitoring symptoms for the full fourteen days after being exposed.

“We just want to remind people to be aware that COVID is obviously spreading in our community and staying home is important,” says Brianna Mileski, RN and Community Health Division Director at Marquette City Health Department.

The Health Department also reminds the public of the importance of continuing to follow all COVID guidelines put in place in the spring.

