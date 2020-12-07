MDHHS extends COVID-19 restrictions through December 20

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The current COVID-19 restrictions are extended an extra 12 days, through December 20.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says while cases have leveled off in the past three weeks, we still haven’t seen the full impact of Thanksgiving activities. She also says she expects numbers to rise once again.

“A month ago, we learned that on the trajectory we were on, we could see 100 deaths a day by Christmas,” Whitmer said. “That’s what we were worried about. Here we are a few weeks before Christmas, and we are already sadly above that mark.”

Governor Whitmer says COVID cases have risen to more than 6,000 per day on average. She says hospitals requested the extension due to overwhelming numbers of patients.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 79% of Michigan hospital beds are filled.

“Growth in hospitalizations has slowed over the past week,” said MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “While it varies by region, about 19% of hospital beds have COVID-19 patients in them.”

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon laid out a few key improvements that would lead to more establishments being allowed to reopen. First, the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients will need to flatten or decrease. Second, the number of positive cases will need to decrease. Third, the testing positivity rate will also need to decrease.

“We want cases to go down because there’s less COVID in the community…but cases can also go down because there’s less testing,” said Gordon. “That’s not what we want. We look at the percentage of cases that are positive; if that percentage is going down, it tells us we are finding more of the COVID in the community.”

Whitmer reminded Michiganders precautions like wearing a face covering and staying six feet apart will continue through the extension.

