Marquette Senior High School football coach Eric Mason wins Coach of the Year award

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Senior High School head football coach Eric Mason has been named the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s Regional Coach of the Year for Division 3, Region 9.

Under Mason’s leadership, Marquette finished 7-2 in route to their second straight outright Great Northern Conference title. The team won two playoff games and made it to the first District Championship game in school history.

“For him to parlay all those things together with this great coaching staff that he has, and with this talented and dedicated group of football student-athletes that we have, means all things are definitely trending in the right direction for Marquette Senior High football,” said MSHS athletic director Alex Tiseo.

This was also the first ever year Marquette had multiple playoff victories in the same season. Mason and his team will hope to improve on that next season.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.