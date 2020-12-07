Advertisement

Light mix before another warming trend

By Jennifer Perez
Dec. 7, 2020
A small disturbance is moving out of the area. In its wake, slippery roads remain from the light snow/drizzle mix. Then, an upper-level ridge builds in bringing warmer air to the Upper Peninsula by midweek. Models are showing a system will bring rain/snow from Friday through the weekend.

Today: Morning light mix showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s along the shorelines, upper 20s inland

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy with gusts out of the southwest up to 30mph

>Highs: Near 40°west, mid-30s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and much warmer

>Highs: low to mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: low 40s

Friday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix moving in late in the day

>HIghs: Mainly 30s

Saturday: Morning rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to around 40°

Sunday: Cloudy with lake effect snow along the northerly wind belts

>Highs: 20s to 30s

