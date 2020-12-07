Light mix before another warming trend
A small disturbance is moving out of the area. In its wake, slippery roads remain from the light snow/drizzle mix. Then, an upper-level ridge builds in bringing warmer air to the Upper Peninsula by midweek. Models are showing a system will bring rain/snow from Friday through the weekend.
Today: Morning light mix showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low to mid-30s along the shorelines, upper 20s inland
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy with gusts out of the southwest up to 30mph
>Highs: Near 40°west, mid-30s elsewhere
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and much warmer
>Highs: low to mid 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm
>Highs: low 40s
Friday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix moving in late in the day
>HIghs: Mainly 30s
Saturday: Morning rain/snow mix
>Highs: Upper 30s to around 40°
Sunday: Cloudy with lake effect snow along the northerly wind belts
>Highs: 20s to 30s
