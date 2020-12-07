Advertisement

KFC and Lifetime team up for mini-movie drama

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kentucky Fried Chicken is teaming up with Lifetime for a comical cross-promotion starring Mario Lopez.

It’s called “A Recipe for Seduction.”

It features Lopez in heavy makeup portraying KFC founder Col. Harland Sanders.

It’s billed as a 15-minute Lifetime original mini-movie, but it’s really just an extended, tongue-in-cheek commercial.

According to KFC, the film includes themes of mystery, suspense, deception and “fowl” play.

“A Recipe for Seduction” premieres at 12 p.m. EST and PST Sunday on Lifetime.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drunk driving offense
Man sentenced to years in prison for 6th drunk driving offense
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds 91 COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds 6,004
generic
Domestic incident charged as a felony in Chippewa County
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has lengthened, by 12 days, a partial shutdown of...
WATCH: Michigan’s COVID-19 ‘pause’ extended
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Benson responds to protesters outside her home

Latest News

Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
The payment pause began March 13 as part of the original coronavirus relief package and has now...
Federal borrowers get to skip another student loan payment
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won