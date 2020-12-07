Finlandia University hosts ceremony in honor of Finland’s 103rd Independence Day

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On December 6, Copper Country residents gathered for a procession in honor of Finland’s 103rd year of independence.

Participants held lit torches and flags as they made their way from Hancock’s City Hall to the Finnish American Heritage Center.

According to Heritage Center Director Jim Kurtti, the torches were a new addition to the annual event.’

“In Finland this time of year, it’s dark nearly all the time,” Kurtti said. “In the university cities, the students march silently with torches and flags. We’ve thought about it for years, never have done it before, so we figured this was the year to do it.”

The evening also included other symbols of Finnish independence, such as two candles burning in the Heritage Center windows.

“This was a form of passive resistance to the increasing Russification of the czar, but it also indicated to men escaping Finland, if they saw two candles in the window, it was a safe place to seek coverage,” explained Kurtti.

Kurtti says each year, the event is a reminder of Finland’s independence, as well as the rich Finnish heritage in the U.P.

“We also celebrate a country that has really shown a very good example to the world,” Kurtti added. “It has the highest rate of literacy, the highest rate of library usage, it has an education system that is the envy of the rest of the world, and it is the most transparent and least corrupt government according to the U.N.”

The event concluded with a short ceremony, during which participants listened silently as the Finnish national anthem played.

