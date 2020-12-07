Advertisement

Finlandia University hosts ceremony in honor of Finland’s 103rd Independence Day

Participants held lit torches and flags as they made their way from Hancock’s City Hall to the Finnish American Heritage Center.
Jim Kurtti leads the procession from City Hall to the Finnish American Heritage Center.
Jim Kurtti leads the procession from City Hall to the Finnish American Heritage Center.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On December 6, Copper Country residents gathered for a procession in honor of Finland’s 103rd year of independence.

Participants held lit torches and flags as they made their way from Hancock’s City Hall to the Finnish American Heritage Center.

According to Heritage Center Director Jim Kurtti, the torches were a new addition to the annual event.’

“In Finland this time of year, it’s dark nearly all the time,” Kurtti said. “In the university cities, the students march silently with torches and flags. We’ve thought about it for years, never have done it before, so we figured this was the year to do it.”

The evening also included other symbols of Finnish independence, such as two candles burning in the Heritage Center windows.

“This was a form of passive resistance to the increasing Russification of the czar, but it also indicated to men escaping Finland, if they saw two candles in the window, it was a safe place to seek coverage,” explained Kurtti.

Kurtti says each year, the event is a reminder of Finland’s independence, as well as the rich Finnish heritage in the U.P.

“We also celebrate a country that has really shown a very good example to the world,” Kurtti added. “It has the highest rate of literacy, the highest rate of library usage, it has an education system that is the envy of the rest of the world, and it is the most transparent and least corrupt government according to the U.N.”

The event concluded with a short ceremony, during which participants listened silently as the Finnish national anthem played.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds 91 COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds 6,004
Court photo of former Menominee County Sergeant Brian Helfert in February 2020. (WLUC Photo)
Former Menominee County sergeant sentenced to jail
Drunk driving offense
Man sentenced to years in prison for 6th drunk driving offense
Under Wisconsin law, when the wolf is delisted, the state's annual hunting and trapping seasons...
Wisconsin DNR announces wolf season begins Nov. 6, 2021
Meth Arrest
Newberry man arrested for Methamphetamine possession

Latest News

An approximate total of 1,635 degrees honored for May, August and December graduates
NMU’s virtual commencement celebrates all graduates of 2020
Queen City Burger Company located on Market Street in Hancock.
Queen City Burger Company opens Hancock location
Drunk driving offense
Man sentenced to years in prison for 6th drunk driving offense
generic
Domestic incident charged as a felony in Chippewa County