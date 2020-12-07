Advertisement

‘Fill the Cruiser’ happening in Florence County

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. central time, through Wednesday you can drop off donations at the Florence County Courthouse.
A Florence County Sheriff's cruiser stills outside the courthouse.
A Florence County Sheriff's cruiser stills outside the courthouse.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) -A parked sheriff’s vehicle is sitting outside the Florence County courthouse, through Wednesday.

“Let’s park the car here; let people drive-up,” said Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller.

He said since the area’s annual ‘Christmas in Florence Event’ was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, filling a car with donations was the next best option.

“Social distancing, it’s all good. The car is here, it’s filled up and we have it going for three days,” he added.

Any non-perishable items, such as paper products, canned goods and even stuff animals and toys are welcome.

Sheriff Miller said the event began on Monday morning and so far, the turnout has been great.

“And that car is pretty full already, the back seat is full,” he explained. “I’ve just heard car doors all morning, people driving up, putting stuff into it. driving away.”

The sheriff said all the donations will be given to St. Vincent DePaul food pantry right across the street, in the coming days.

“It’s just a great community thing it all stays local,” he said.

You can drop donations off through Wednesday by 5 p.m. local time. If you get there after hours, bring it to the Sheriff’s office.

