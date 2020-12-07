Cancer treatment options expand in Baraga County

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Cancer treatment options are now available for patients in Baraga county.

Aspirus Health Care partnered with Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) back in April to bring lab testing, chemotherapy, medicine administration and follow-up visits.

Cancer patients in the Baraga area once had to travel two to three hours just for treatment.

Aspirus Oncologist Dr. Divis Khaira said they are helping to change that.

“Patients have to travel far with the lack of facilities,” Dr. Khaira said. “So Aspirus is at the forefront of serving the rural populations and communities to alleviate fears.”

Dr. Divis Khaira has been practicing oncology for nearly 30 years. She said the limited treatment availability in rural areas could be a matter of life and death for most.

“Some people may not be able to afford to travel to get treatment or feel too sick to make those journeys and that adds to the death rate,” Dr. Khaira said.

According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 54 percent of U.S. counties have no available oncologists. With the new partnership in Baraga, that problem can be alleviated in the area. However, there is still a lag time of three to four weeks between the initial visit and getting treatment compared to the one week it may take in urban areas.

“Sometimes we need more specialists input or more scans or biopsies which people may need to get before we can implement treatment,” Dr. Khaira said.

Oncology clinics at BCMH are available bi-weekly. Call (906) 524-3364 to make an appointment.

