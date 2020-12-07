Advertisement

Cancer treatment options expand in Baraga County

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Cancer treatment options are now available for patients in Baraga county.

Aspirus Health Care partnered with Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) back in April to bring lab testing, chemotherapy, medicine administration and follow-up visits.

Cancer patients in the Baraga area once had to travel two to three hours just for treatment.

Aspirus Oncologist Dr. Divis Khaira said they are helping to change that.

“Patients have to travel far with the lack of facilities,” Dr. Khaira said. “So Aspirus is at the forefront of serving the rural populations and communities to alleviate fears.”

Dr. Divis Khaira has been practicing oncology for nearly 30 years. She said the limited treatment availability in rural areas could be a matter of life and death for most.

“Some people may not be able to afford to travel to get treatment or feel too sick to make those journeys and that adds to the death rate,” Dr. Khaira said.

According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 54 percent of U.S. counties have no available oncologists. With the new partnership in Baraga, that problem can be alleviated in the area. However, there is still a lag time of three to four weeks between the initial visit and getting treatment compared to the one week it may take in urban areas.

“Sometimes we need more specialists input or more scans or biopsies which people may need to get before we can implement treatment,” Dr. Khaira said.

Oncology clinics at BCMH are available bi-weekly. Call (906) 524-3364 to make an appointment.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has lengthened, by 12 days, a partial shutdown of...
WATCH: Michigan’s COVID-19 ‘pause’ extended
Drunk driving offense
Man sentenced to years in prison for 6th drunk driving offense
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds 91 COVID-19 cases Saturday, state adds 6,004
generic
Domestic incident charged as a felony in Chippewa County
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Benson responds to protesters outside her home

Latest News

Brookridge Heights Marquette asks community to participate in Holiday photo contest
Brookridge Heights Marquette asks community to participate in Holiday photo contest
K.I. Sawyer airport reports lower numbers for holiday travel
K.I. Sawyer airport reports lower numbers for holiday travel
Restaurants feeling the pressure of COVID-19 closures
Restaurants feeling the pressure of COVID-19 closures
Whitmer extends COVID-19 restrictions for 12 days
Whitmer extends COVID-19 restrictions for 12 days
Airlines report “pretty normal” numbers during holiday travel at Sawyer International Airport