Brookridge Heights looking for holiday photos for new contest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights in Marquette is asking for the communities help to spread some Christmas cheer to its residents and staff. Monday afternoon Santa stopped by to take some photos with residents.

Now they’re looking for the community to email in their holiday pics for categories like craziest holiday fashion, joyful holiday gathering or funniest holiday moment.

“This gives us the opportunity to share some holiday spirit on our Facebook page and to show the community what it is that we’re going here locally at Brookridge, today we’re going holiday photos with Santa and our residents are having a lot of fun today,” said Jennifer Huetter, Executive Director of Brookridge Heights.

The winning photo will earn a family photo session and Brookridge Heights could win a permanent photo booth for the facility and other prizes for the staff. They ask that you email your submissions to activities@brookridge-heights.com The contest goes until Christmas Eve.

